Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris When She Interrupts: ‘I’m Talking Now … Sound Familiar?’

Former President Donald Trump mocked Vice President Kamala Harris during Tuesday night’s debate after she attempted to interrupt him, turning her infamous “I’m speaking” moment against her.

During the debate, Trump gave the audience a brief overview of how Harris has continually changed her positions on key subjects for the sake of political expediency, beginning with fracking.

“She’s been against it for 12 years. Defund the police. She’s been [for] that forever. She gave all that stuff up, very wrongly, very horribly, and everybody’s laughing at it. Ok? They’re all laughing at it. She gave up at least 12 and probably 14 or 15 different policies — like she was big on defund the police in Minnesota; she went out,” Trump said as Harris shook her head and mumbled something, prompting Trump to address her.

“Wait a minute. I’m talking now. You don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?” Trump asked as Harris stood with her mouth open, muttering another phrase in his direction.

In other words, Trump took Harris’s “I’m speaking” moment — gleaned from the 2020 vice presidential debates between herself and former Vice President Mike Pence — and used it to his advantage. During that debate, she spoke over Pence as he interjected, condescendingly stating, “I’m speaking,” with a grin across her face.

Some say Harris’s team objected to muted mics for this very reason, hoping that she would be able to have another female power “I’m speaking” moment. It seems Trump is the one who got it.