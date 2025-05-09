Trump Says 80% China Tariff ‘Seems Right’

President Donald Trump indicated that he would approve an 80 percent tariff on China but said the path of the negotiations would be up to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump said in a social-media post Friday morning.

The administration said last month that it would raise the tariff on goods imported from China to 145 percent. Earlier, Trump had indicated lower tariff levels raised the tariff when China announced it would retaliate against the U.S. with tariffs of its own.

Trump also urged China to open up its market to U.S. products.

“CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON’T WORK ANYMORE!!!,” Trump said in a separate post.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are headed to Switzerland for talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland. It will be the first public talks between the two countries since the Trump administration announced increases on tariffs on goods made in China.