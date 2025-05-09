EXCLUSIVE: Southern Border Migrant Apprehensions Continue Record-Shattering Decline

Enforcement actions by the Trump administration continue to yield record-shattering declines in the number of migrants attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. The number of apprehensions in April fell by nearly 13 percent from the previous month and more than 95 percent compared to last year. During the first week of May, agents along the entire southwest border apprehended approximately 270 per day.

“From chaos to control,” Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said in a post on social media.”In just 100 days, President Trump and Secretary Noem delivered on the promise to provide the most secure border in history.”

In April, Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 6,300 migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border from Mexico into the U.S., according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This is down from nearly 184,000 in Apr 2023 and 129,000 one year ago.

During the first week of May, agents continue to see record-low border crossing numbers, with the apprehension of just over 2,000 migrants along the southwest border. This is down by nearly 93 percent from the same period last year.

Following the election of President Donald Trump in November, Border Patrol agents experienced a sharp decline in migrant encounters along the Mexican border. As Trump’s inauguration approached, agents encountered 47,324 migrants in December — President Joe Biden’s last full month in office. In February, President Trump’s first full month in office, that number fell to 8,346, Breitbart Texas reported.

“February proved our combined efforts in securing the border WORK,” Chief Banks posted on X. “USBP apprehended 8,326 illegal aliens at the U.S.-Mexico border, making it the lowest month in recorded history.” (Editor’s Note: The number referenced by Banks was later adjusted in the official report.)

During Trump’s first three months in office, the downward trend continued as agents arrested 21,789 migrants — an average of 244 per day along the entire southwest border. This is down by 95 percent from the same period last year, when agents arrested more than 407,000 migrants — more than 4,500 per day.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.