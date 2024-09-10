North Carolina’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that the State Board of Elections must reprint its ballots without Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s name.

The decision is a victory for RFK but a larger victory for Trump. RFK suspended his campaign two weeks ago and endorsed Trump.

The decision upholds a prior order Friday halting the mailing of ballots that had been scheduled for that day.

“To protect this important right, the elections process should ensure that voters are presented with accurate information regarding the candidates running for an elected office,” the order reads. “Where a ballot contains misleading information or inaccurately lists the candidates, it risks interfering with the right to vote according to one’s conscience.”

It continues, stipulating that keeping Kennedy’s name on the ballot after the suspension of his campaign “could disenfranchise countless voters who mistakenly believe that plaintiff remains a candidate for office.”

Kennedy initially implored his supporters to vote for him in blue states where Trump was unlikely to win. However, he recently has asked his supporters in all states to cast their ballots for Trump.

The news is welcome for Trump after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday that Kennedy’s name will remain on the ballot in the state, reversing a lower court order. However, recent polling shows Trump has pulled ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the state.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.