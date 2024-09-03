Poll: Donald Trump Takes Lead over Kamala Harris in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan, according to a recent poll.

A WDIV/Detroit News poll conducted between August 26-August 29, found that 44.7 percent of “likely voters” in Michigan supported Trump, while 43.5 percent supported Harris.

The poll also found that 4.7 percent of voters supported former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while 2.3 percent said they supported a third-party candidate for president, and 4.8 percent said they were undecided.

📊 MICHIGAN poll by Glengariff Group for WDIV/Detroit News Trump: 45%

Harris: 44%

RFK Jr: 5%

Other: 2% July 24 poll – 🔵 Harris +1 #175 (1.5/3.0) | 8/26-29 | 600 LV | ±4%https://t.co/7xfexn5C3t pic.twitter.com/3oFgEBqPF9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 3, 2024

The poll also found that among 91 percent of “definite voters,” 45.7 percent expressed support for Harris, while 44.1 percent said they supported Trump. Another 3.9 percent of voters expressed support for Kennedy, 2.3 percent expressed support for a third-party candidate, and 3.9 said they were still undecided.

This comes after a previous poll conducted by ActiVote between July 28-August 28, 2024, found that 50.1 percent of “likely” voters supported Harris, while 49.9 percent expressed support for Trump for president.

Another poll from AARP, conducted between August 7-8, 2024, found that Trump led Harris, 45 percent to 43 percent, in Michigan. Kennedy received six percent of support, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent left-wing presidential candidate Cornel West were both tied at one percent.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey also found that Trump was leading Harris in seven battleground states such as Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and Nevada.

The survey found that in those “seven states where the 2020 election was closest,” the former president held a 45 percent to 43 percent lead over Harris.