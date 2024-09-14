TIPP Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 3 Points In North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump holds a three point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina, a larger margin than he won the state by in 2020, an American Greatness/TIPP survey found Friday.

The poll sampled 1,037 registered voters from September 9-11 with a 3.2 percentage point margin of error. The polling overlapped the presidential debate on September 10.

Trump held a three-point lead, the poll found:

Trump: 48.9%

Harris: 45.9%

Trump is also performing well among certain demographics in the state:

Among self-described Independents: 10% lead

Among White Voters: 61%

Among Hispanics: 43%

American Greatness analyzed its findings:

On issues, the economy and immigration remain, by far, the top two issues on voters’ minds. 56% of voters there say they were “better off” when Trump was in office vs. 34% who say they are better off now. On securing the border, the 45th president earns a large +22% advantage, 57-35% over Harris. On national security, voters trust Trump more, 51-40% over Harris.

The poll’s findings were released on the same day a Quantus survey released a post-debate poll, which found Trump holds a 1.7 percent margin over Harris.

If Trump wins North Carolina, the Harris campaign would face tremendous pressure to defend Georgia, Arizona, and the rust belt states, especially Pennsylvania.

Republicans have won North Carolina since Barack Obama briefly turned it blue in 2008. President Joe Biden lost by a margin of 1.34 percent in 2020.

Harris campaigned in the Tar Heel State on Thursday. “I actually have the endorsement of 200 Republicans who have formally worked with President Bush, Mitt Romney, and John McCain including the endorsement of former Vice President Dick Cheney and Congressmember Liz Cheney,” she touted.