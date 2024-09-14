TIPP Poll: Trump Leads Harris by 3 Points In North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump holds a three point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in North Carolina, a larger margin than he won the state by in 2020, an American Greatness/TIPP survey found Friday.
The poll sampled 1,037 registered voters from September 9-11 with a 3.2 percentage point margin of error. The polling overlapped the presidential debate on September 10.
Trump held a three-point lead, the poll found:
- Trump: 48.9%
- Harris: 45.9%
Trump is also performing well among certain demographics in the state:
- Among self-described Independents: 10% lead
- Among White Voters: 61%
- Among Hispanics: 43%
American Greatness analyzed its findings:
On issues, the economy and immigration remain, by far, the top two issues on voters’ minds. 56% of voters there say they were “better off” when Trump was in office vs. 34% who say they are better off now. On securing the border, the 45th president earns a large +22% advantage, 57-35% over Harris. On national security, voters trust Trump more, 51-40% over Harris.
The poll’s findings were released on the same day a Quantus survey released a post-debate poll, which found Trump holds a 1.7 percent margin over Harris.
Republicans have won North Carolina since Barack Obama briefly turned it blue in 2008. President Joe Biden lost by a margin of 1.34 percent in 2020.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.