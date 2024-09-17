President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s parole pipeline has released more than 1.3 million migrants into American communities — almost half of one year of births in the United States.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released figures for August showing that Biden and Harris’s parole pipeline is continuing to release tens of thousands of migrants into the U.S. interior via the southern border and commercial flights every month.

From January 2023 through August 2024, more than 1.3 million migrants were released into American communities through the “CBP One” migrant mobile app at the border and the CHNV program, which allows migrants to fly from their home countries to the U.S.

For perspective, the number of migrants who have entered the U.S. through the parole pipeline is about half of one year of American births and exceeds the resident populations of Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Since CBP One’s inception, the Biden-Harris administration has welcomed about 813,000 migrants to the country. Those arriving via the app are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Haiti. The app allows migrants to schedule appointments at the border for their release, with parole, into the U.S. interior.

Likewise, the CHNV program — which was shut down for weeks by DHS due to widespread fraud — has brought almost 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaruagans, and Venezuelans to American communities.

More than 110,000 Cubans, more than 210,000 Haitians, nearly 93,000 Nicaraguans, and almost 117,000 Venezuelans have flown to the United States and secured parole through the CHNV program.

