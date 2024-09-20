The anti-Trump Lincoln Project’s co-founder, Rick Wilson, doubled down on his fear-mongering rhetoric against former President Donald Trump in the wake of a second recent assassination attempt against the former president this week.

“Donald Trump is a fascist. He is an autocrat. He is corrupt, a traitor, mentally ill, and a danger to the nation. Complying in advance with censorship and intimidation is what fuels evil autocrats like Trump. I will not be silent,” Wilson posted on X on Thursday.

Wilson has long-fanned the flames of hatred against Trump. In 2015, he called for the GOP donor class to “put a bullet” in Trump.

Wilson said then during an interview on MSNBC that the GOP donor class “can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘oh well, don’t worry, this will all work itself out.'”

“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said. “And that’s a fact.”

Just one day after the second attempt on Sunday — where 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was spotted by the Secret Service pointing a rifle through a fence line at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach — the Lincoln Project claimed, “Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy.”

The next day, the group posted, “Only Trump and the MAGA party are embracing political violence.”

“The Democrat Party should be absolutely ashamed of how they have positioned Donald Trump, who is the duly-elected former president, and obviously, the Republican candidate in this 2024, election cycle,” said Buck Sexton, a former CIA officer and conservative commentator, on the Megyn Kelly Show on Monday.

Sexton pointed to Democrats claiming that the January 6th Capitol riot was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attack and Pearl Harbor.

“So this individual, Donald Trump, according to Democrats, is responsible for [an] attack that’s worse than the jihadist massacre of innocence that killed almost 3,000 people in one day and started a global war on terror. He’s worse than that,” Sexton said.

Sexton added that Routh “would be able to point to the most powerful and trusted Democrats in office, in media, in corporate America, and say, ‘I agree with them. I just decided to do something about it.'”

“That is the mentality that has been… that, that is being fostered here,” he added. “If I could stop somebody who was trying to commit another Pearl Harbor, right? I mean, you start to go down this rabbit hole. They just say it because it’s useful political rhetoric. That’s how they’ll explain it, right?”

