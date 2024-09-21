Ric Grenell, Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence, told Breitbart News Saturday about his and former President Donald Trump’s upcoming event to discuss China’s threat to American agriculture.

Grenell, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and Trump will host an event on Monday to discuss the threat of China to American agriculture in Pittsburgh as part of the Protecting America Intiative.

“We’re very excited to be able to highlight the growing strategy that Communist Chinese has inside America, it’s been happening for a while,” Grenell told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

Grenell said that China has “done this quiet ‘Belt and Road’ initiative in the United States, buying up farmland, taking over the supply chain. Certainly we know that they are in control of battery development, which is a red flag [for]our current electric vehicle industry. We need to be able to understand just what we’re pushing towards. If China has the supply chain and controls the supply chain, we are just asking them to leverage against them.”

“Pennsylvania has a ground zero for losing out on a weak American leadership when it comes to the supply chain for jobs, manufacturing jobs, and other jobs,” he added.

Grenell also noted that China’s influence has harmed the Keystone State’s energy and auto industries.

“We have not done a good job of combatting China, and as they begin to leverage against us in these different sectors, one of the states that has been the most impacted is Pennsylvania,” Grenell remarked.

Grenell said that the Biden-Harris administration has underestimated America’s adversaries abroad.

“What we want to do is focus on the threat coming in from China. The Chinese love it when we’re distracted, when we have wars in the Middle East, or unbelievably, a war in Europe,” Grenell said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News.