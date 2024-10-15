Vice President Kamala Harris expressed openness to reparations during a Tuesday interview with Charlamagne tha God.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans oppose reparations, a Pew Research poll found in 2022.

“It has to be studied, there’s no question about that, and I’ve been very clear about that position,” Harris told the radio host:

In terms of my immediate plan, I will tell you a few of the following one as it relates to the economy, which is a lot of what you have addressed. Look, I grew up in the middle class. My mother, you know, worked hard, raised me and my sister, and by the time I was in high school, she was able to afford our first home. I know what it means for an individual and a family to have homeownership.

Harris, who hails from California, previously pledged to force taxpayers to pay “reparations for descendants of Africans enslaved” many times.

While running for president in 2020, she told Reverend Al Sharpton, an MNSBC host and activist, that she would sign a reparations bill if she became president.

Sharpton asked:

In the area of reparations for descendants of Africans enslaved: If you’re elected president, would you sign that bill [Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act proposed by Representative Shelia Jackson Lee] if it came across your desk?

“When I am elected president, I will sign that bill,” Harris replied:

