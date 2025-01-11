Special counsel Jack Smith has resigned from the Justice Department after failing to successfully bring his cases against President-elect Donald Trump to trial.

Smith’s resignation comes as his office has engaged in last-minute legal wranglings to release its work against Trump before President Joe Biden leaves office. The resignation Saturday comes just nine days before Trump’s inauguration, after which Smith would likely be fired.

In late November, after Trump’s election victory, Smith filed a motion to dismiss his election interference case against Trump in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and then filed a motion in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to dismiss an appeal in the documents case, which “will leave in place the district court’s order dismissing the indictment without prejudice as to him.”

Smith’s resignation has been expected since November 6, mere hours after Trump’s decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden reportedly has expressed regret for having appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Smith, complaining that his office was not quick or aggressive enough in prosecuting Trump.

Members of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution team, which spent millions in their quest against Trump, are reportedly hiring lawyers and preparing for possible legal action from the incoming president’s Department of Justice, according to the Rolling Stone.