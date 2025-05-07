Breitbart News Hosting Policy Event with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins May 20

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, as the Trump-era United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) works to weed out waste and woke, making the agency truly work for the benefit of the American people again.

The event, hosted by Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, will take place Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event.

“The USDA is at the center of several major policy battles facing the United States under President Trump’s second term, particularly food prices and key regulations with regard to food production but also farming policies and trade negotiations worldwide, so we could not think of a better person to talk to for our second major policy event than Secretary Brooke Rollins since she is the driving force in making decisions for the United States of America that will affect so many different stakeholders,” Boyle said in a statement on the upcoming event.

“She’s already had a major immediate impact since her confirmation by the U.S. Senate as her multi-point plan on egg prices has proven successful and Democrat criticisms we saw earlier in the year have vanished on that front, so this event will be crucial to seeing what’s next for so many in the post 100 days period,” he added.

CGCN’s Sam Geduldig said in a statement, “Secretary Rollins has incredible insight into this administration. She has been a longtime Trump ally and we are certain this Breitbart interview will break news that other outlets couldn’t.”

Geduldig added that they are “excited to build momentum after the last successful event with Secretary [Doug] Burgum.”