President Donald Trump’s newly-confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered a review and reapproval process for all planned official government travel of State Department employees, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Rubio’s move here shows the federal workforce there’s new management across the federal government and that business as usual has come to an end. It also could upset some career bureaucrats in a Department where it’s commonplace to travel and deal with other countries. But the effort signals a broader push by the new administration to ensure that any and all federal government activities align with Trump’s agenda and vision–especially on the international stage.

Rubio’s order recognizes that travel both domestically and abroad is essential for advancing the nation’s interests, but also notes that what’s required is a clear objective and sense of purpose.

So Rubio is requiring review and reapproval for all State Department conference travel and other official government travel, effective immediately. Rubio is requiring everyone who is scheduled to attend any conferences or to travel after receipt of a cable transmitting this order to request reapproval from their acting bureau heads. He also notes in the order that all previously scheduled conference attendance and official travel is subject to cancellation at the discretion of the incoming administration’s officials.