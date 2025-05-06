Here Is the Logic Behind Making Canada the 51st State

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the U.S. and Canada.

Marlow said that “expanding is good, in general,” and ensuring the U.S. controls the whole continent and can push back against Chinese influence in Canada would be positive, especially since Canada has territory in the Arctic, where China is encroaching.

He further stated that due to the expansion of AI, the U.S. needs a lot of energy and “Canada has typically…not been helpful in this regard.”

