Secretary of Energy Chris Wright Plans to Cut 47 Regulations ‘Driving Up Costs and Lowering Quality of Life’

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has proposed cutting dozens of regulations he says are “driving up costs and lowering quality of life” for the American people, making the announcement on Monday.

The Department of Energy described this move as its “largest deregulatory effort in history” as it angles to reduce or totally slash a series of regulations — 47 to be exact. The regulations cover a series of topics and include rescinding countless Biden-era consumer appliance standards, including rescinding “Conservation Standards for Automatic Commercial Ice Makers”; “Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Prerinse Spray Valves”; ” Water Use Standards for Faucets”; “Efficiency Standards for Battery Chargers”; “Efficiency Standards for Compact Residential Clothes Washers”; “Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Dishwashers”; and much, much more.

Wright acknowledged that it typically takes “years” for the department to nix regulations, but he said the Trump Administration successfully “assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are bringing back common sense — slashing regulations meant to appease Green New Deal fantasies, restrict consumer choice and increase costs for the American people,” Wright added. “Promises made, promises kept.”

According to the press release, implementing these 47 items will save Americans roughly $11 billion “and cut more than 125,000 words from the Code of Federal Regulations.” The full list of items can be seen on the full DOE X post:

Further, the department said this goes hand-in-hand with President Donald Trump’s April 9 executive order titled, “Zero-Based Regulation to Unleash American Energy.”

“This order directs certain agencies to incorporate a sunset provision into their regulations governing energy production to the extent permitted by law, thus compelling those agencies to reexamine their regulations periodically to ensure that those rules serve the public good,” the order reads in part.

“We have worked with the team here day and night to look at all the regulations put out by the DOE,” Wright said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

“And tomorrow we’ll announce 47 changes to regulations, mostly just straight out elimination of regulations on everything from your dishwasher to your stove to your washing machine, your microwave,” he said, adding that the biggest of all for some are the regulations on shower heads.

“That’s what my wife wants for Mother’s Day — a real shower again,” he added.