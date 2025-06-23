“First Partner” of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom is accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of hunting illegal aliens, among other things, while claiming that illegal alien farmworkers “literally feed the nation.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Siebel Newsom stands amid a farm and goes after the Trump administration for having Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents enforce federal immigration law.

Siebel Newsom suggests in her remarks that ICE agents are targeting, watching, hunting, and chasing illegal aliens, whom she calls “some of the hardest working people on Earth.”

“We are a country of immigrants, that is just a fact. It is who we are. And yet here we are, watching families be targeted, watched, hunted, farmworkers being chased across fields, these are some of the hardest working people on Earth and they literally feed the nation,” Siebel Newsom says:

Shame on this federal administration for doing this. Shame on them for choosing cruelty, for terrifying families, ruining children’s lives just to make a political point. Whose interpretation of Christian values is this? What happened to being the party of family values? This shouldn’t be about politics, this should be about people, their well-being, our shared humanity. [Emphasis added]

The California Farm Bureau, which lobbies for amnesty and more immigration, admits that no such major disruptions to United States farms have occurred thus far as a result of federal immigration enforcement.

Siebel Newsom’s insinuation that Americans would go hungry without illegal alien farmworkers picking crops bypasses labor market data and the growing trend of mechanization.

The Center for Immigration Studies has previously found that farmworkers make up less than one percent of the entire U.S. workforce, and less than five percent of illegal aliens working in the U.S. are employed in the agriculture industry.

“Immigrants do make up a significant share of farm workers — accounting for half or more of some types of farm work. But only about one million people of any nativity work on farms in the United States, accounting for less than one percent of the entire civilian labor force of 160 million,” researchers noted in a 2018 labor market study.

From apples and strawberries to blueberries and grapes, U.S. farms are increasingly looking to make big investments in machines and robots that save on labor costs while also being more effective when it comes to picking crops.

Major investment, particularly from the federal government, into these machines and robots is vital to ensure that American farms do not depend on illegal alien labor in the future.

