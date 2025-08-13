A judge appointed by former President Barack Obama dismissed the lawsuit of a Pennsylvania teen girl who competed against a transgender-identifying male athlete.

Girls’ cross-country and track runner Aislin Magalengo filed a lawsuit against Quakertown Community High School and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) earlier this year, alleging that she was made to compete against trans-identifying Luce Allen at a meet in September 2024, Fox News reported.

Allen won first place at the meet, while Magalengo snagged second place. The complaint alleges that Magalengo had to continue competing against Allen throughout the season, according to the report.

U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone, who was appointed by Obama in 2014, dismissed the lawsuit on August 1.

“Her Amended Complaint is devoid of any factual allegations that she was subject to purposeful discrimination, other than asserting as much in the most conclusory fashion,” Beetlestone wrote in her decision. “She points to no instances of students assigned female at birth being treated differently than those assigned male at birth, and, as such, she has failed to plausibly state a claim for sex-based discrimination.”

Magalengo’s attorney, Keith Altman, said they plan to appeal the decision, according to the report.

“The client’s disappointed, obviously, and still believes strongly in what’s happened,” Altman said, according to NBC Philadelphia. “We’re going to continue pursuing the issue. We think it’s an extremely important issue, and it’s got to be resolved.”

“It is irrefutable that males, as a general proposition, are more physically capable than females. We think that it is fundamentally unfair that somebody that simply says, ‘Well, I identify as a female’ is now able to compete with females and dominate women’s athletics. It just doesn’t make sense,” he added.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.