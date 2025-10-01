There is a real danger in the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) involvement in so many facets of American life, including making our medical supplies, as the Protecting America Initiative makes clear in a six-figure ad campaign first obtained by Breitbart News.

The conservative non-profit, which has former ambassador and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell as a senior adviser, aims to highlight the dangers of Chinese influence in American life, making it clear that lawmakers “must not allow foreign adversaries to take over local economies or write our laws”:

The Protecting America Initiative is a coalition of concerned American citizens and public policy experts who are committed to stopping Chinese influence. Our mission is to stop the threat of Communist China. By protecting American independence now, we will safeguard our American future for generations to come.

The new ad, which will air over the next three weeks in the Washington, DC, area, is titled “Monitoring” and showcases the dangers of the Chinese government getting our data, even through hospitals.

“China wants our data. And now, they’re using our own hospitals to get it,” the narrator states. “Not only is China monitoring our phones, but they’re using lifesaving medical technology from Chinese companies.”

“At check-ups, during surgery, Americans are vulnerable to Chinese data mining … without ever knowing it. President Trump’s already getting tough on China, but there’s more to do,” it adds. “Let’s end the data breaches once and for all. Let’s get China out of our health care.”

WATCH:

President Donald Trump has been involved with work from the group, participating in a Protecting America Initiative roundtable last year focused on removing Chinese influence from the U.S. agriculture industry and the food supply.

“For the past four years the Democrat-controlled White House has been distracted by wars and China is getting into our farmland,” Grenell said during the discussion. “We have to be able to see China very clearly.”

Trump stated during the roundtable that “we’re going to protect [U.S. land] … it’s causing a lot of disruption and that’s what [China] wants to do.”