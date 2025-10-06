Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Monday, October 6.

Leavitt will address the media as the Democrat-caused shutdown continues, as leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries keep the government closed to push for taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens.

While Democrats keep military service members working without pay, on Sunday President Trump participated in a celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.