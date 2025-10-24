Chelsea Clinton Laments Trump Demeans the White House with His Renovations

Chelsea Clinton has chided President Donald Trump for renovating the exterior of the White House, lamenting he demeans its stature by his actions – the same building where her father demeaned himself and the nation in his scandalous Oval Office dealings with intern Monica Lewinsky.

The Democrat president’s daughter delivered her rebuke of Trump in an opinion piece published Friday in USA Today, calling on him to honor higher standards in public life as he takes a “wrecking ball to our heritage.”

The piece is headlined — Chelsea Clinton: Trump is wrecking the People’s House

In it she goes to great lengths to praise the White House for embodying all that is great and good about the USA, making clear in her opinion it “belongs to the American people, and that’s why we call it the People’s House. I never forgot that.”

An “unsettled” Chelsea Clinton chides the Republican for, “A disregard for history is a defining trait of President Trump’s second administration.”

The only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton calls for higher standards, citing “outrage” at Trumps actions.

Her piece concludes with a cry for responsibility from the president and that he honors those who have gone before – including her father:

Our greatness doesn’t come because we ignore our history – it comes because we acknowledge it, we learn from it and build a better future on it, including in the buildings and gardens of the People’s House. The White House will always be a home I was lucky enough to live in for a while. Even more important, it is a mirror of our democracy, resilient when we honor its foundations but fragile when we take them for granted. What was dismantled today isn’t just marble or plaster; it is a reflection of how easily history can be erased when power forgets purpose.

At no time does she mention her father’s sexual antics with Lewinsky during his second term in the very same building she applauds as a model of national rectitude.

As history records Monica Lewinsky became internationally known in the late 1990s after U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to having had an affair with her during her days as a 24-year-old White House intern between 1995 and 1997.

The affair and its repercussions (which included Clinton’s impeachment) became known as the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton’s defense rested on continued denial of any wrong doing, repeating the mantra: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” without even mentioning Lewinsky’s name.

He was eventually acquitted of all charges and remained in office.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump is renovating the White House to include a ballroom and the president will privately fund this entire project from start to finish.

He has noted his critics but also pointed to the Democrats and their efforts including scandals like Bill Clinton’s aforementioned affair and Hunter Biden’s drug use.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also pushed back on the complaints from Democrats during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, arguing “nearly every single president who’s lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

The ballroom work is expected to cost around $300 million by completition.