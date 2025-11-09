A backlash has been brewing against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for possibly striking a deal to end the government shutdown.

As reports surfaced on Sunday of a pending deal between Republicans and Democrats, opponents of the deal immediately voiced their disdain for Chuck Schumer on social media, accusing him of acquiescing to Republican demands.

Responses on the more left-leaning BlueSky were even more critical.

“Chuck Schumer has only appeared vaguely competent because his caucus actively revolted,” said one BlueSky user after calling Schumer a fool and an idiot.

“If democrats want to retain any amount of integrity they need to immediately vote out Chuck Schumer as party minority leader,” said another BlueSky user.

“God I hate you Chuck Schumer,” said another user.

“Chuck Schumer makes Neville Chamberlain look like Mike fucking Tyson,” said another.

According to NBC News, the U.S. senators reached a “tentative deal” to end the government shutdown.

“Senators struck an agreement Sunday, projecting confidence that it will be sufficient to end the lengthy U.S. government shutdown, three sources with direct knowledge of the details told NBC News,” it reported.

“The agreement, reached by a group of Democrats who teamed up with Republicans, cleared the first hurdle on a vote of 60-40 to advance in a late-night Senate vote. If it’s approved, it would then need to pass the House and gain President Donald Trump’s signature to become law and reopen the government,” it added.

