Sen. Bernie Moreno: Socialist Mamdani Won Because Bad Policy Gutted the Possibility of the American Dream

Muslim socialist Zohran Mamdani won his election in New York City because bad policy gutted the possibility of the American dream, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during a discussion with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow.

“You would never have thought a creature like Mamdani could have been elected a mayor of one of our largest cities,” Moreno said. “You would say that’s impossible. Yes, that’s true. There’s no way. And yet, here we are — and the reality is because we’ve gutted the opportunity for young people to feel like they can be part of the American dream.”

The Ohio senator pointed to the struggle for young Americans to attain the basics from home ownership to car ownership.

“Home ownership seems impossible. Car ownership seems impossible, let alone being able to get married and start a family, like, ‘I can’t afford to feed my dog, let alone go and have kids,'” he said, explaining how economic challenges make young people willing to gravitate toward socialists who claim they can offer these things for free.

“It’s almost like middle school elections. You know, ‘Free recess for everybody, free lunch for everybody, snacks in the middle of the day, no homework.’ You win a campaign that way, and that’s what these guys do. But there’s conflicting messaging on the affordability issue,” he continued, noting that Democrats caused the affordability crisis with soaring inflation and “non-stop spending” during Biden’s administration.

“And yet, as of now, they have a chance to out-message us on it. Mamdani, clearly, is doing it to some degree. He’s saying, ‘Well, here’s the solution,'” Moreno said, calling on the GOP to address the affordability issue with more urgency.

“So that’s the gut punch that the working class took in this country over the four years of Biden. Can’t be overstated. I mean, they totally and completely gutted our working class,” Moreno pointed out. “They brought in millions, 1- plus million foreign workers, caused a housing crisis, caused an insurance crisis, caused a food crisis, then they did all the things that they did during COVID which just created incredible amounts of depression among young people, raised the price of automobiles,” he said.

“Now, one of the things that we have to be straighter with the American public is fixing that four years of total, complete disaster was not going to happen in a couple months. So what we have to do, though, is move with total and complete urgency to make that happen,” the senator added.

WATCH the event below: