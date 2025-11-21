Conservative journalist and political commentator Jack Posobiec grilled New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani about his plan to hike property taxes on the rich and white communities in the city.

During a visit at the White House between President Donald Trump and Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, Posobiec asked about one of Mamdani’s policies that he discussed on the campaign trail. Posobiec pointed out that Mamdani talked about “shifting the tax burden for property taxes” from minority communities to “white-based communities.”

“Mr. President, I wanted to know, one of the policies as well that Mayor-elect Mamdani talked a number of times about on the campaign, was shifting the tax burden for property taxes from what he called minority communities to white-based communities, and putting more taxes on white people,” Posobiec asked. “I also noticed in your acceptance speech you didn’t mention anything about America, or Christians, or white people in general, and so, I didn’t know if that was one of the policies you guys had spoken about.”

“We focused on affordability, we focused on the cost of living crisis. What I will say is that, I am very much interested in property tax reform, because what we see right now in New York City is a system that is so inequitable that it can’t even stand up in court,” Mamdani answered. “The President and I spoke about the importance of not only building more housing, but also making sure the regulation of housing is something that is manageable to actually get through.”

“To be clear, you’re continuing this idea of race-based property taxes,” Posobiec pushed.

When Mamdani denied this, Posobiec pointed out that it was “what” he said.

Mamdani explained that the “use of the term was a description of neighborhoods, not a description of intent.”

“So, you intend to tax the whiter neighborhoods more,” Posobiec pushed back. Mamdani responded by explaining that his administration intends “to create a fair property tax system,” so that they can not only have a city that is “fair and equitable,” but a city that everyone can afford.

Breitbart News reported that, in a campaign proposal by Mamdani, contained in his “Stop the Squeeze on NYC Homeowners” campaign material, he promised that his administration would “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.”