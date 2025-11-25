Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) allegedly dragged fellow Democrats for “not allowing” men to be men or “women to be hot” in a leaked string of text messages condemning his own party for being out-of-touch with everyday Americans.

Texts obtained by conservative outlet Human Events purport to show Gallego responding to another person, who wrote, “Been watching all the insanity up there I think it’s time that somebody with a cool head and a solid plan could rise to the top of your party.”

“Oh man have you met my party?” the senator allegedly replied. “I have been yelling at them this whole time.”

The other texter, who Human Events’ Jack Posobiec referred to as a source “directly associated” with Gallego, then said the senator could be the “one who rebuilds and leads” the Democrat Party before sending a vulgar meme featuring Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT).

Over a picture of DeLauro’s face, the meme’s caption read “IF ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION HAD A FACE.”

“This is how the world views many of them,” the unnamed source wrote.

Gallego allegedly replied, “They aren’t wrong!”

After the source suggested becoming Gallego’s “Republican consultant” to help him “battle” to become the top Democrat, the senator allegedly sent a string of texts blasting his party for its elitist culture and gender confusion.

“We look like the not fun party,” the screenshots showed him saying. “Always telling and correcting people.”

“Not allowing no men to men,” or “women to be hot,” Gallego allegedly continued. “We used to be the party of se[x] drugs and rock and roll.”

The source replied, “exactly,” before joking that Gallego should go to the Republicans’ private Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., so he “can hang out with hot beautiful people.”

Gallego then allegedly wrote, Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women.”

Conservative commentators responded to the screenshots with positivity, with Collin Rugg calling the senator’s supposed texts the “most accurate thing he has ever said.”

“He finally told the truth,” wrote Carmine Sabia:

“…Based?” wrote Charlie Kirk Show producer Blake Neff:

