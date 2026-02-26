The United States has positioned its first dedicated “one-way” kamikaze drone unit for potential use against Iran, as the latest round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva wrapped without a deal and Tehran reportedly rejected Washington’s core demands.

Talks concluded Thursday with American and Iranian negotiators still far apart on key issues, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner pressed Tehran to dismantle its primary nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, transfer all enriched uranium stockpiles out of the country, and permanently end uranium enrichment on Iranian soil without sunset provisions similar to those contained in the 2015 nuclear accord.

The American proposal called for an agreement that would remain in force indefinitely rather than expire over time, with only limited sanctions relief offered contingent on sustained Iranian compliance.

Iran reportedly rejected those demands at the negotiating table, objecting to the transfer of uranium abroad, the dismantlement of its nuclear infrastructure, a permanent halt to enrichment, and enduring restrictions on its program, according to the Journal and individuals familiar with the talks.

“Our proposal affirms that uranium enrichment is a sovereign right,” an Iranian official told Al Jazeera during the discussions, adding that “the principle of zero uranium enrichment forever, dismantling of nuclear facilities and the transfer of uranium stockpiles is completely rejected.”

While Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi — who is mediating between the sides — described the talks as showing “significant progress” and said technical discussions would resume next week in Vienna, no formal American readout has been released.

President Donald Trump warned in Tuesday’s State of the Union address that he “will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror … to have a nuclear weapon,” reiterating that he is prepared to act if diplomacy fails.

Against that backdrop, Bloomberg reported Thursday that the Pentagon has moved its first dedicated kamikaze drone squadron — known as Task Force Scorpion — into operational readiness, making it available for participation in strikes should the president order action against Iran.

“We established the squadron last year to rapidly equip our warfighters with new combat drone capabilities that continue to evolve,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

The unit operates Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System drones, known as LUCAS, which cost approximately $35,000 per platform and are designed for autonomous, one-way strike missions. One was successfully test-launched from the USS Santa Barbara in the Arabian Gulf in December.

Defense analysts describe the system as a cost-effective shift toward attritable platforms capable of being deployed in large numbers against dispersed targets such as missile production facilities, launch sites, and logistical networks. While not intended for hardened underground nuclear sites, the drones could degrade Iran’s missile infrastructure and support systems if employed.

The deployment comes amid what officials have described as the largest U.S. military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. At least two dozen fighter jets have crossed the Atlantic in recent days, advanced F-22 stealth aircraft have deployed to regional bases in Israel, additional refueling aircraft have arrived, and the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford are positioning within operational range alongside multiple guided-missile destroyers.

Though mediators continue to project optimism, the central dispute remains unresolved: Washington is demanding permanent zero enrichment and dismantlement of key facilities, while Tehran insists enrichment is a sovereign right and rejects irreversible concessions.

With negotiations ending without agreement and strike assets now positioned across the region, the Pentagon’s kamikaze drone capability adds another potent option to the growing U.S. arsenal should President Trump decide to authorize military action against Iran.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.