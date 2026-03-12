John Cornyn Touts Support from Pastors with Ties to Soros-Linked Group That Lobbied for ‘Gang of Eight’ Amnesty

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), battling a runoff challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), is touting support for his Senate campaign from pastors who are signatories of the Evangelical Immigration Table, a group linked to George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and which has a record of backing amnesty for illegal aliens living in the United States.

This week, Cornyn rolled out his campaign’s Faith Advisory Council, which comprises five pastors across Texas. Among those pastors are Max Lucado of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Dr. Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, and Dr. Gus Reyes of Texas Baptist Christian Life Commission in Dallas.

Lucado, Graham, and Reyes are all listed as signatories on the Evangelical Immigration Table’s “Principles for Immigration Reform.” Those principles include establishing “a path toward legal status and/or citizenship for those who qualify and who wish to become permanent residents,” otherwise known as amnesty.

The Evangelical Immigration Table is a project of the National Immigration Forum, a left-wing pro-mass migration organization that has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundations through the years, financial records show.

As far back as 2013, Breitbart News has reported on the lobbying that the Evangelical Immigration Table has been involved in.

That year, for instance, the group took to Capitol Hill to lobby Republicans to get behind the infamous “Gang of Eight” amnesty scheme that would have granted amnesty to most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

The Evangelical Immigration Table spent a quarter of a million dollars urging Americans to call their legislators to back the amnesty plan.

World Relief, which lobbies to expand immigration in the U.S., give amnesty to illegal aliens, and import more refugees, is listed as one of the Evangelical Immigration Table’s leadership organizations.

The organization routinely attacks President Donald Trump’s America First immigration agenda.

Most recently, the organization went after the Trump administration for its rule that prevents migrants from securing work permits before having completed their asylum process.

Likewise, the organization sent a letter to Trump, border czar Tom Homan, and members of Congress, demanding they end an ongoing policy that seeks to re-vet refugees who have yet to secure green cards.

Despite the pastors’ pro-amnesty views, Cornyn defended having them on his Faith Advisory Council, saying in a statement that “attacking pastors who have spent decades bringing people to Christ, defending the unborn, and ministering to families in their hardest moments says far more about Ken Paxton’s campaign than it does about them. Texas respects its pastors.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.