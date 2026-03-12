Gunfire Exchanged After Vehicle Crashes into Michigan Synagogue

Law enforcement responded to reports of an “active shooter” some time after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

UPDATE: Sources have informed the AP that the suspect in the synagogue attack at Temple Israel is dead. He was allegedly armed with a rifle and was killed by synagogue security.

Original article continues below:

FOX News reported live that a vehicle was driven into the building and then gunfire was exchanged between synagogue security and “at least one person.”

NBC News quoted FBI director Kash Patel noting that agents, “responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan,” were at the scene.

Farmington Hills Police and West Bloomfield Police indicated there is a fire at the synagogue building as well.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, “Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter.”

A shelter-in-place has been issued for everyone within one mile of Temple Israel. Bouchard noted that no one is in custody yet and made clear that is one reason for the shelter-in-place.

