Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed During Iran Conflict

A seventh U.S. service member has been killed following strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran; no identity has been revealed.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the passing Sunday in a post on X.

“Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1,” the post said.

“This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue. The identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” it added.

The other six U.S. service members killed during the strikes were identified last week. Their names:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California. Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa. Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska. Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The six were brought home to the U.S. in a dignified transfer on Saturday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, which was attended by President Trump.

President Donald Trump said the death toll will likely rise as the conflict escalates.

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” the president said in a six-minute video. “[W]e’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”

While the president said the war could last several weeks, he has warned it could extend longer. He has not ruled out the possibility of boots on the ground in Iran, though he has expressed optimism that it will not come to that.

“I would say, if we ever did that, they would be so decimated that they wouldn’t be able to fight at the ground level,” Trump told reporters.