Report: Michigan Synagogue Attacker a Lebanese National

The West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, Temple Israel attacker is identified as a Lebanese national, according to reporting by FOX News’s Bill Melugin.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker drove into the Temple Israel building Thursday and was engaged by security and killed. The attacker’s vehicle was registered to a Dearborn, Michigan, resident from Lebanon.

Melugin is now reporting that “DHS confirms to FOX News that the Michigan synagogue attacker has been ID’d as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a Lebanese national who first entered the U.S. in 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.”

He noted that Ghazali “was naturalized into a U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama administration.”

There is a school at Temple Israel and no children or staff were harmed in the attack.

