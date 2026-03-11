CINCINNATI—President Donald Trump said Operation Epic Fury in Iran is “way ahead of schedule” while visiting a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing site in Ohio on Wednesday.

Trump received a thunderous applause from workers upon arriving at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was met by Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH), the company’s Chairman and CEO Marc Casper, and Vice President and President of Biopharma Services Mike Shafe.

“It’s a great company. We were just talking about how the expansion is going and a lot of expansion because of Trump; I have to say,” the president said.

Trump toured the facility with Dr. Mehmet Oz and Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz.

He then provided an update on Iran, stating the United States is “way ahead of schedule,” dubbing the war “an excursion.” Trump said:

We did a little excursion. We had to take these little couple of weeks… But it’s been incredible. Our military is unbelievable, the job they’re doing. I would say to put it mildly, way ahead of schedule. We’ve knocked out their navy, their military in all forms. We’ve knocked out just about everything there is, including their leadership twice.

“Now they have a new group coming up; let’s see what happens to them,” he added. “47 bad years we suffered with them. Not only us; the rest of the world. We’re doing our job.”

“Well, it’s both… An excursion will keep us out of a war, and the war is going to be – for them it’s a war. For us it’s turned out to be easier than we thought,” Trump said when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked if it was a war or an excursion.