California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has allegedly pocketed over $3 million from her charity for herself and her company over the past few years, according to a recent report.

Documents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) show that Siebel Newsom has “been paying herself and her company, Girls Club LLC” income from The Representation Project, “a charity that fights against ‘intersectional gender stereotypes,'” according to the Daily Mail.

Siebel Newsom has reportedly pocketed “over $3.7 million over the past decade”:

IRS documents from recent years show Gavin Newsom’s wife has been paying herself and her company, Girls Club LLC, up to a third of her nonprofit’s entire income each year – pocketing over $3.7 million over the past decade. Siebel Newsom, 51, runs the Representation Project, a charity that fights against ‘intersectional gender stereotypes’ and ‘harmful gender norms’. The organization brings in between $1 million and $1.7 million a year in grants and donations, with roughly $300,000 of it going straight to her and her company, in recent years, according to financial records.

The Representation Project is described as using “film, education, and activism” to awake “consciousness” and to bring to light “the cost” of intersectional gender stereotypes, according to The Representation Project’s website.

Siebel Newsom, who founded The Representation Project, which “brings in between $1 million and $1.7 million a year in grants and donations,” is also “the beneficiary of a multi-million-dollar trust from her wealthy family,” according to the outlet.

Financial filings reportedly show that in the “accounting year ending March 2021,” Siebel Newsom’s charity received “$1,082,077 in donations and grants.” Siebel Newsom and her company received “a total $300,000” or roughly 28 percent, according to the outlet, and a year later, Siebel Newsom’s charity gave her and her company “$302,500,” or roughly 29 percent.

The outlet added, “The Rep Project’s most recent filing, for the fiscal year ending March 2024, shows total pay of $300,000 to Siebel Newsom and her LLC out of $1,704,981 gross receipts.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that the watchdog group Open the Books shared findings showing that Siebel Newsom and The Representation Project had “raised up to $1,483,001 in film licensing fees since 2012,” regarding several of her documentaries being featured in public schools.