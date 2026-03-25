Trump Planning to Meet with China’s Xi Jinping in May

President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, in May, adding that he was looking “forward to spending time with” him.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the visit with Xi would take place May 14th and 15th. Trump added that “at a later date, this year,” he and first lady Melania Trump would host Xi and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

“My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th,” Trump said. “First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year.”

“Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits,” Trump added. “I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event.”

Trump’s post comes after he previously shared that his administration requested to delay the meeting with Xi “for a month or so” due to the ongoing Iran war.

“We’re speaking to China,” Trump shared at the time during a press conference. “I’d love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel.”

In response to the news that Trump had originally delayed his trip to China, Lin Jian, the spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the United States has “stressed that the visit is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz.”