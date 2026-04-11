Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) told Breitbart News Saturday that the prospect of former Vice President Kamala Harris running for president in 2028 may certainly “help” Republicans ahead of the pivotal 2028 midterms.

Mark Harris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Kamala Harris said that she is considering running for president again.

“Listen, I might. I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it…I know what the job is. I know what the job requires,” she told the Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network conference in New York City on Friday.

Harris reportedly received some of the loudest cheers of any prospective 2028 Democrat presidential contender who had spoken at the conference, including Govs. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), Josh Shapiro (D-PA), Wes Moore (D-MD), and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

She said that it is becoming clear that “the status quo is not working, and it hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time.”

“And part of the issue is the need to get rid of some of the bureaucracy in government and to understand that the people … don’t want process, they want progress,” she added.

“Look, the American people have the right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader, that it can’t be about themselves, and what they want for themselves has to be about the American people,” she continued. “And that’s how I think of it and I am thinking about it in the context of … who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people? I’ll keep you posted.”

The North Carolina conservative contended that the former Democrat vice president potentially running for president will remind voters why they voted for President Donald Trump and against Harris.

He said, “The greatest thing to happen yesterday on the news is that Kamala Harris is back. She’s already hitting the circuit and starting to toy with this idea. When she comes out this early in ’26 and is talking about running again for president in ’28, that can only be a help to us in the midterms, because it reminds the people of what they rejected in 2024.”

Harris added, “At the end of the day, when you look all these realities, your point is well taken, nothing has the Democrat Party done to change the disaster that they were in November of 2024, and I think Kamala Harris being front-page … I just thinks that’s a help to us.”