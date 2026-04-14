Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is refusing to say if he pushed Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to resign.

Surrounded by reporters while on the go, Jeffries refused to say if he had any hand in pushing Swalwell – who faces mounting allegations of sexual ssault – to leave his congressional seat.

“Did you push Swalwell to resign?” a man asked.

“Member conversations that I’ve had will remain private,” he said.

When asked why he did not publicly call on Swalwell to resign given the allegations, Jeffries simply said, “He made the right decision.”

Swalwell’s political career took a hit over the weekend after a former staffer told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Democrat congressman allegedly sexually assaulted her on different occasions. Accusations range from attempted kissing to Swalwell allegedly pulling out his genitalia and asking for oral sex. That accuser also claims she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel bed after a night out drinking.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle:

In September 2019, the woman said, Swalwell invited her out for drinks and she became so severely intoxicated that she does not remember the rest of the night. She said she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel bed and could feel the effect of vaginal intercourse. She said Swalwell distanced himself from her afterward and the relationship faded. Five years later, the woman said, she attended an April 2024 charity gala where Swalwell was honored. The woman, who no longer worked for Swalwell, said they met for drinks afterward, during which she became so inebriated that she remembers only snippets of the night, including pushing Swalwell away and telling him, “No,” while he allegedly forced himself on her.

Since then, other women have now stepped forward, with one asserting that she also ended up in Swalwell’s room with no memory of how she got there.

Another accuser, Lonna Drewes, held a press conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and detailed her accusations against the California lawmaker as well, stating her belief that he drugged her. She accused Swalwell of raping and choking her to the point of unconsciousness.