Report: Justice Department Indicts Former FBI Director James Comey for Second Time

CNN reported on Tuesday that the Justice Department has indicted former FBI Director James Comey for a second time.

CNN cited two sources familiar that Comey would be indicted for the second time, although the charges remain unclear. The Justice Department indicted the former FBI Director last September, when the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused him of lying to Congress over leaks to the press. The case was dismissed last year by a federal judge who believed that the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was improperly appointed to the position.

Fox News reported that this indictment may be in relation to an Instagram photo he posted of an “8647” shell formation on a beach. He later deleted the post and claimed that he did not mean to associate the message with a threat against Donald Trump.

He wrote in May 2025, “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

Comey’s attorneys declined to comment to CNN about the reported indictments.

The media outlet stated that the efforts appear to have been “reinvigorated” by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who has increasingly picked up the pace since he has led the Justice Department in pursuing cases that the president has emphasized.

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