Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire in honor of Victory Day in World War II, President Donald Trump announced.

The president announced the three-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war in an afternoon Truth Social post.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine. The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” Trump wrote.

“This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” he added.

Trump said he hopes that the momentum from the ceasefire can lead to ending the war.

“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought War,” he wrote. “Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump and top officials have sought to bring the war to an end throughout his second administration, which included a trip last summer to Alaska, where Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Throughout his second term, Trump has de-escalated or struck peace deals in numerous conflicts around the world, including between Israel and Hamas, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Thailand and Cambodia, Egypt and Ethiopia, and India and Pakistan.