WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump delivered remarks to Gold Star Moms, who lost a child to active service in the U.S. military, and Angel Moms, who lost children at the hands of illegal immigration, in the Rose Garden on Friday.

The president welcomed mothers for a Mother’s Day celebration two days ahead of the holiday on Sunday.

“For millions of American families, Sunday will be filled with love and gratitude and joy,” he said. “I had a great mother, by the way.”

“Today, we’re honored to be joined by many strong and truly heroic moms who have stood up for their children, both in life and in a very profound loss… just terrible loss, many cases,” he added.

Trump said the children of the Angel Moms in attendance were “stolen from them by the open-border policies of the radical left.”

He emphasized that Angel Moms have become advocates so other mothers do not have to endure the same tragedy that has befallen their families.

“In many cases, I see some of you, I’ve known you for years, and others are unfortunately new members of that club, and I say unfortunately, it’s a sad thing. It should have never happened,” he said.

“In their honor, we’ve rapidly turned the worst and most dangerous border in the history of our country, into the strongest border in American history,” he added.

Trump called Gold Star mothers “the most extraordinary mothers our nation has ever produced.”

“These mothers raised up children so selfless and so devoted that they volunteered to wear the uniform of our nation and laid down their lives for all of us,” he said.

Trump singled out Janice Chance, whose son, Jesse Melton III, was killed on September 9, 2008, in Parwan province, Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“Just before his 30th birthday, even though he had the day off, Jesse volunteered to take the place of a fellow Marine and that of his brother in arms, could be present for the birth of a daughter. That day, Jesse gave his life for our country,” Trump said.

“Janice, I want to say America is a strong and free nation today because of people like your great son. And we want to thank you for being here,” he added.