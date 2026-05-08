Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel detailed how the agency had conducted several operations and raids in which child predators were arrested, and drugs and firearms were seized.

In a Weekly Internal update, Patel spoke about Operation Iron Pursuit and Operation Clean Sweep, and how “more than 200 child victims” had been identified, and over 300 child predator offenders were arrested. Patel also shared how because of the work of agents at FBI Albany, FBI Milwaukee, and FBI Charlotte, “hundreds of pounds of narcotics,” along with “a kilo of fentanyl, 31,000 heroin doses” were seized.

“This week, we announced the outstanding results of Operation Iron Pursuit — your coordinated, month-long effort to identify victims of child exploitation,” Patel shared. “Thanks to the work of our teams and partners across all 56 field offices, we identified more than 200 child victims and arrested over 350 offenders, including 192 with federal charges.”

Patel continued to explain that as a result of the FBI’s Albany division, Operation Clean Sweep had “led to major drug and firearm seizures, including hundreds of pounds of narcotics and 20 firearms.”

“FBI Milwaukee announced the conclusion of a multi-year effort targeting drug trafficking operations in Wisconsin that resulted in 13 sentencings,” Patel continued. “FBI Charlotte’s Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force carried out two raids with local partners that led to three arrests and the seizure of a kilo of fentanyl, 31,000 heroin doses, and other drugs.”

Patel also shared that because of the work of the FBI’s San Antonio, Kansas City, and Legat Mexico City divisions, “a Texas man was found guilty this week” for his involvement in “trafficking firearms to a Mexican cartel.”

Officials in the FBI’s Washington Field Office also “carried out an intelligence-driven surge targeting the most violent criminal offenders” in the Washington, DC, area, Patel shared, which resulted in “more than two dozen arrests.”