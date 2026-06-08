‘Thank You, President Trump’: Reflecting Pool in D.C. Wows After Trump Renovations

The Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, is wowing skeptics after months of criticism from the radical left.

The Trump administration has continued to debunk criticisms of the Reflecting Pool restoration process. The establishment media has been one of the worst offenders, penning articles picking apart the shade of blue chosen for the bottom of the pool and more. The Washington Post ran to a “color consultant” who believes the shade will look “very dismal.” The New York Times also targeted the improvements made to the pool.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum pointed out that former President Obama’s administration closed the Reflecting Pool for two years, spending a whopping $38 million attempting to repair it, and yet did not do the job. President Trump’s fix is comprehensive and included draining the pool, sand blasting, repairing all of the pipes and bubblers, and restoring the color. The bottom of the pool, Burgum explained, had turned gray, and Trump chose American flag blue as the bottom color.

Images of the nearly finished Reflecting Pool are circulating on social media, and people like what they see so far.

“I’d heard so much about the newly renovated Reflection Pool, so I decided to come see it for myself. It’s absolutely beautiful. Thank you, Donald Trump, for helping restore our nation’s capital!” one X user wrote, sharing a video of the partially filled pool, which was, in fact, showing the reflection of the National Monument.

In another video, a previously skeptical woman admits she likes how it looks.

“The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever,” the White House declared. “We are so back. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP. ”

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily about the upgrade, Interior Secretary Burgum said there were many facets to this repair, but America is fortunate to have the “master builder” in charge to get it done.

Referring to the fact that prior to President Trump’s renovations, the pool was leaking 45,000 gallons of water a day, Burgum said, “We had to have water continuously running into it just to keep even. All of that’s going to be taken care of, because we’ve got the master builder,” Burgum said. “We’ve got President Trump. You know, he’s the only guy that’s ever occupied that office that’s done the level of complex construction projects. And he loves construction workers. He loves construction, and he knows exactly what he’s talking about on these projects.”