WATCH: Americans Lift Voices to Sing ‘How Great Is Our God’ on National Mall

Americans came together and sang “How Great is Our God” on Sunday, gathering on the National Mall for the Trump administration’s “Rededicate 250” celebration.

Thousands descended on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Sunday for the event focusing on rededicating the country back to God and seeking His guidance for the net 250 years. Christian artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin was one of the headliners for the faith-filled event and led the crowd in a few worship songs.

Video shows a crowd singing “How Great is Our God” in unison. American flags could be seen held by some individuals in the crowd who looked onto the stage, which had the various names of God displayed in the background: Jehovah Jireh, Creator, Living Water, Alpha and Omega, Jehovah Shalom, Emmanuel, Lord of Lords, and Healer. The U.S. Capitol can be seen in the background as well.

Ambassador Monica Crowley, who is leading the historic Freedom 250 semiquincentennial celebration, told Breitbart News that “Rededicate 250” — a day of “national jubilee of prayer, faith, repentance, redemption, and thanksgiving” — served as the major kickoff celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

“President Trump’s big project is to restore America back to her foundational principles of individual liberty, economic freedom, and self-governance, and restore power back to the people. That’s what Make America Great Again is really all about,” she said at the Breitbart News event earlier this month. “So in order to restore our nation back to those core pillars, you have to have God.”

“Our Founding Fathers in so many of their documents and their letters refer to God and how they couldn’t do what they did in establishing our exceptional country without the hand of God on them, and they recognized that at the time,” she said.

Crowley continued, “So now here we are, 250 years later, restoring the Republic, and we certainly cannot do it without him. So this is why we decided that we were going to have the national prayer event on the National Mall as really the first big event to kick off a whole series of events of celebration.”

Ultimately, the Trump administration is trying to “restore the nation back to its moorings of faith,” Crowley added.