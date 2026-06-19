As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) spoke in a video for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project about how “change is the one thing that is constant about America,” sharing the story about how his grandfather had “picked cotton,” and though he did not finish the third grade, he was able to live “long enough” to see Scott earn a seat in Congress.

“Happy birthday, America! 250 years,” Scott began. “Change is the one thing that is constant about America, always in the right direction. I think of my grandfather and the America he grew up in. My story is cotton to Congress. My grandfather picked cotton, and just several years later, I was able to pick out a seat in Congress.”

Scott continued to state that God blesses the United States in so many ways, adding that “one of the best ways” to remember the blessings is to “get better.”

The Republican senator added that while the U.S. has pain, it also “births promise” and new opportunities arise from the obstacles and hardships that people overcome.

“This is a country that doesn’t get bitter. We struggle. There’s pain, but that births promise,” Scott shared. “There are opportunities that typically come from our obstacles, and my grandfather’s story of living long enough to watch his grandson choose a seat in Congress, when he was unable to finish the third grade, that is a story of America. It’s a story about us.”

Breitbart News reported in November 2016 that Scott had won his first full-term in the U.S. Senate. Scott being elected to his first full-term came after he “was appointed to the seat in 2013” after former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) resigned.

Scott’s video comes as the U.S. is preparing to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Organizations such as Freedom 250 have previously announced that a Great American State Fair would be held on the National Mall for 16 days to mark the occasion.

The National Park Service (NPS) has also announced that fireworks would return to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.