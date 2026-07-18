Zohran Mamdani Considers Ordering Arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘He’s a War Criminal’

New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared that he is considering directing the New York Police Department to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, describing him as a “war criminal.”

During an interview with the New York Times‘s show, The Interview, Mamdani admitted that while he was having “an active conversation” with the New York City “Law Department” regarding possibly arresting Netanyahu, he also said his administration “won’t be writing” their own laws. Netanyahu is reported to be arriving in NYC in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

“He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court,” Mamdani said. “And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many, purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

Mamdani also expressed that he believes Netanyahu “belongs in the Hague,” according to the outlet.

During an appearance on a radio show, Netanyahu “addressed Mr. Mamdani’s threat to arrest him,” stating that Mamdani “should look at who he’s condemning,” according to the outlet.

“I think he should look at who he’s condemning, who he’s praising,” Netanyahu said. “He’s condemning Israel, the one democracy that stands shoulder to shoulder with American values.”

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s The Story in October 2025, Mamdani shared that he would “exhaust every legal option” to arrest Netanyahu if he arrived in the city.

Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported in May 2024 that Karim Khan, who is formerly the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) “formally requested arrest warrants” for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with “several leaders” of Hamas.