Mamdani on Arresting Netanyahu: I Will ‘Exhaust Every Legal Option’ to Do So

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s ‘The Story,” Queens Assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) said he would “exhaust every legal option” to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New York City.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “You have said you would arrest Netanyahu if he came to the United States. You have been very outspoken in your criticism about him. Do you stand by that? You would arrest him if he came here if you were mayor?”

Mamdani said, “I’ve said this is a city that believes international law, and this is a city that wants to uphold and those beliefs.”

MacCallum said, “The United States doesn’t stand by the International Criminal Court.”

Mamdani said, “It hasn’t signed the treaty for the International Criminal Court. The International Criminal Court, however, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu—”

MacCallum asked, “But what grounds in the United States could you arrest him on?”

Mamdani said, “As it has, for Vladimir Putin, I’ve said that I believe we should uphold arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court, and that we should do so, only in abiding with all of the laws in front of us. I’m not going to make a new law to ensure that we can actually do this.”

MacCallum said, “Do you think that Commissioner Tisch would allow you to arrest Netanyahu in New York City?”

Mamdani said, “I’ve appreciated Commissioner Tisch’s leadership of the NYPD, and I think that she’s done a good job at lowering crime across the city.”

MacCallum said, “Do you think that she would she would go along with arresting Netanyahu in New York?”

Mamdani said, “I can tell you that I’m going to exhaust every legal option in front of me, not to make new laws to do so.”

