A proposed measure that would ban males from competing in female sports is officially going to be on the ballot in Washington state in November.

If passed, the measure would “require students to undergo a routine physical examination prior to participation in interscholastic sports, which includes documentation of the student’s sex assigned at birth,” KOMO reported Sunday.

Those who support the. measure say it would protect young girls from having to compete with males who identify as girls but have a biological advantage over them. Opponents claim the law would “marginalize” small group of trans-identifying students, per the report.

The measure was the first to be approved for November’s ballot. Another measure was also approved, called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” would restore parts of a bill repealed by the state legislature, including mandating parents receive prior notification about medical services being offered to their child except in emergencies.

“It would also mean that parents can review their child’s education records, textbooks, and curriculum and that they must be notified within 48 hours of receiving a report alleging sexual misconduct by a school employee,” according to the report.

Washingtonians will also vote on a measure that would repeal the state’s millionaire tax. If voters vote “yes” on the measure, it will outlaw the tax before it has had the chance to go into effect. The measure would not repeal other parts of the tax law, including sales-tax exemptions for diapers and over-the-counter medications.

Washington’s election is on November 3, and campaigns for all three issues “have already started ramping up,” per the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.