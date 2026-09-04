Democrat Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Blamed Nosebleed on Trauma of Working with Republicans

Democrat State Rep. Angie Nixon, vying to be Florida’s next senator, once attributed a nosebleed to the “trauma” of working with Republicans in the state house, airing out her grievance on social media.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate complained about the nosebleed in a December 2023 post, writing, “My nose started bleeding in a committee meeting today. The nurses say it’s the weather, I say it’s my body being sensitive to the trauma in this place.”

She continued, “As a child I would get nose bleeds when I was upset. This place keeps me upset thinking about how leadership won’t do right.”

Activist and investigative journalist Laura Loomer added further context to the unearthed social media post, noting that a Florida lawmaker who works with Nixon told her that the Democrat was “visibly picking her nose with her finger one day inside the Florida Capitol. When she was picking her nose, it started to bleed.”

It should be noted that Nixon also has a nose ring, which she talked about frequently on her account.

“I rock a hoop nose ring, locs, visible tattoos, usually no makeup, and occasionally have my 10 month old baby Juice in my lap on zoom calls. I also speak frankly & honestly and I lead with my heart & mind not my pockets. YOU TOO, can be an elected official,” she said in a 2021 post.

That same year, she wrote, “It’s National Run for Something Day. I was a pregnant single mom, rocking nappy hair & a nose ring. I ran for office bc my community deserved a hardworking person that wanted to represent and fight for ALL PEOPLE. I won! Who cares what others think. Damnit run for something!”

In a 2022 post, Nixon posted a selfie with the caption, “It’s Hoop Day at the Florida Capitol! I am a professional even with my locs, nose ring and hoop earrings.”

“A whole ass word. The Florida Legislature gon forever get this AAVE, these locs, nose ring, tattoos and passion when I speak,” she said in a 2023 post.

Nixon, who is running against Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), has tried to distance herself from socialists despite her status as a DSA member and her support of far-left positions such as “abolishing” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), funding universal health care, restoring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices, and implementing universal child care and pre-kindergarten. She has also continued to use quotes from Marxist cop killer Assata Shakur, conveniently leaving out the origins of her words.

Ironically, Nixon has asserted that President Donald Trump is “basically a communist.” She also recently claimed that “people without access to mental health care” are taking their lives each and every day because Trump is leading the country.