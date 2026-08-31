Angie Nixon: Trump ‘Is Basically a Communist’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon said President Donald Trump “is basically a communist.”

Nixon said, “Folks don’t realize, but I am not someone who just popped up overnight. I have been a union organizer and a community organizer in the state for the past nearly two decades, and so I’ve built a really unique, diverse coalition across the state, and people have been leaning in. Just this weekend alone, we had over 700 volunteers that were out on doors knocking for us across the state of Florida, and that’s only expanding.”

She continued, “Ashley Moody is so in total lockstep with Donald Trump. You just had a gentleman on who was talking about how he has taken over Venezuela. That sounds like communism to me. They’re taking over their oil reserves and wanting to sell them off. That is the epitome of what communism is.”

She added, “She is, you know, kissing up to a president that is basically a communist. He’s taking control of private industries in another country. He’s also cozying up to someone like the guy in North Korea who is a known communist. And so Ashley Moody is bad for Florida.”

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