A semi-truck driver accused of killing a 50-year-old mother of two in Brown County, Ohio, is an illegal alien who was released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, Breitbart News has learned.

On September 2, Manjit Singh was driving a semi truck on a highway in Brown County when he attempted to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on into 50-year-old Brenda Watson.

Watson died at the scene of the crash. She leaves behind a son and daughter, as well as countless family and friends, according to her obituary.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News learned that Singh is an illegal alien from India and was granted a commercial driver’s license (CDL) by the state of California.

Singh illegally crossed the southern border through Arizona in October 2023, where he was encountered by Border Patrol agents. Singh was subsequently released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

The following year, in July 2024, Singh applied for a work permit, and in August 2024, the Biden administration granted his application.

“This illegal alien from India has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a semi-truck crash that killed 50-year-old Brenda Watson in Ohio,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“He has no business being in our country or on our roads, but because of the reckless open borders of the Biden Administration and the sanctuary policies of Gavin Newsom’s California, he was able to obtain a CDL that allowed him behind the wheel of a semi-truck. ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Ohio to commit to not releasing this killer back onto our streets, so that ICE can remove him from our country,” Mullin said. “My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda Watson’s family.”

Singh remains in the Brown County Jail and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.