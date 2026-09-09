An illegal alien is accused of killing 23-year-old Cameron Lyon, a 5th- and 6th-grade teacher at Crestline Exempted Village Schools in Crestline, Ohio, in a drunk-driving crash and leaving Lyon’s fiancée in the ICU recovering from serious injuries.

According to police, on September 6, Alvaro Uribe-Gonzalez was driving on Route 33 when he allegedly drove off the road and overcorrected his vehicle — hitting Lyon and his fiancée, Abrielle Kerns.

Cameron was killed instantly in the crash, while Abrielle was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recovering from serious injuries in the ICU.

“Cameron was already a beloved part of the family, and everyone who knew Abrielle and Cameron could see the love they shared and the future they were building together,” a SupportNow fundraiser for Abrielle reads.

Angel Mom Andrea Lyon told local media that she “couldn’t ask for a better kid” than Cameron, saying “he was so funny” and that “he loved to have a good time.”

“The more people, the merrier. He wanted all of his friends around,” Andrea Lyon said. “He wanted anybody who wanted to come and have a good time.”

Ohio State Highway Patrolmen arrested Uribe-Gonzalez and charged him with aggravated vehicular homicide, drunk driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed this week that Uribe-Gonzalez is an illegal alien from Mexico and has lodged a detainer against him.

“This illegal alien has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly causing a car crash that killed 23-year-old Cameron Lyon in Ohio,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Cameron had his whole life ahead of him, and that life was stolen by this criminal who never should have been in our country in the first place,” Mullin said.

Uribe-Gonzalez first illegally crossed the southern border through Texas in January 2020 and was arrested by Border Patrol agents. That same month, Uribe-Gonzalez was issued a final deportation order from a federal immigration judge, and he was deported in April 2020.

On an unknown date, he illegally crossed the southern border again.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.