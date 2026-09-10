Watch: Donald Trump and JD Vance Speak at RNC Midterm Convention

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Republican National Convention (RNC) 2026 midterm convention on Thursday, September 10.
The president delivered a marathon speech on the convention’s opening night Wednesday, announcing plans for a $5,000 dividend to all Americans if Republicans maintain control of Congress in the midterms.
Trump also spoke earlier Thursday to approve the construction of a monument to Medal of Honor recipients.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.