The $5,000 “Trump dividend” proposal is a “reward for people” for putting up with Biden’s poor economic policies, President Donald Trump told reporters following his appearances at the GOP’s midterm convention.

Trump pitched the dividend checks during both of his speeches at the midterm convention.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our… tremendous economic success, like in history we’ve never had anything like what’s happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said on night one of the convention, comparing the move to “a successful company” that does a “cash distribution to its shareholders.”

A reporter asked Trump about this, asserting that he was bribing people to go out and vote for Republicans. Trump said that is not the case at all.

“I didn’t do it for turning out the vote. I do it as a reward for people having to put up with five years and four years of horrible — a horrible situation caused by Biden,” Trump said.

“I mean, they had to put up with the four years, and that carried on for at least a half an additional year with horrible, just a horrible thing that Biden did to our country. And that’s not only just from an economic standpoint,” Trump said, also pointing to the border and crime, which he said his administration has been getting under control.

“But what, what a period of time! It’s almost a reward for the people having to put up with Biden’s policy,” he added.

Trump spoke about his proposal again on the final night of the convention, showing two paths for the country.

“We terminated all diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates all across the federal government. We banned transgender ideology and critical race theory in our schools and ended the transgender mutilation of our beautiful children. … And as you know, we had big court victories on this. We will not have men playing in women’s sports,” Trump said, also pointing to the stock market’s highs.

“And if the radical-left Democrats and communists win this election, they’re promising to confiscate your wealth, tax your Social Security, abolish no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. They’re going to defund the police, give voting rights and welfare to 25 million illegal aliens. Destroy Texas oil and gas, thereby doubling and tripling your taxes. Have men playing in women’s sports, transgender for everybody, the mutilation of your children, and set loose criminals to rob, rape, and kill like we had just two years ago,” he said, showing the other path.

“If we win the midterms, we will, on the other hand, provide a let’s call it ‘Trump dividend,’ $5,000 for every adult citizen in our country, and we can do that because our country has never done better. We’re taking in trillions, trillions of dollars. There’s never been any country, not even close, that’s come anywhere near,” Trump said. “We love our adults. It’s about time we take care of our adults, and we will make all Trump tax cuts.”

“We’re going to take those beautiful tax cuts, we’re going to make them permanent because the Democrats want to end all those tax cuts,” he added.